Man accused of killing neighbor over loud snoring

UPPER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was arrested in Upper Moreland Township, Pennsylvania, days after a verbal argument with his neighbor turned deadly.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said that Christopher Casey, 55, was arrested and facing multiple charges including third-degree murder in connection with the death of his neighbor, Robert Wallace, 62.

The Upper Moreland Township Police Department were called by Casey on Jan. 14 just after 6:30 p.m. about a stabbing at his house. When deputies arrived, they found Wallace about 50 feet from the house with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Casey was also taken to the hospital for a stab wound, the DA’s office said.

The DA’s office and Upper Moreland Township Police said that Wallace had removed a window screen from Casey’s house before unlocking it while Casey was having dinner, according to The Associated Press. That was when an argument ensued. Casey then allegedly stabbed Wallace with a military-style knife.

Investigators learned that the two men had been having ongoing arguments including ones about Casey’s snoring, the AP reported. Wallace reportedly could hear him snoring between the shared wall of their two homes.

The Montogomery County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Monday and determined that Wallace’s cause of death was from multiple stab wounds and the manner of death was ruled a homicide, the DA’s office said.

Casey was arrested on Thursday and charged with third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and possessing an instrument of crime, the DA’s office said. His bail was set at $1 million cash, and he is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 29.

