Man accused of making threats with rifle in Burger King drive-thru

A Maine man is accused of making threats and displaying a rifle in a Burger King drive-thru before a standoff with police officers that spanned several hours, authorities said.

Gabriel Roger-Perron McKusick, 44, of Brunswick, was arrested Friday night in Portland, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. He was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, failure to submit to arrest or detention, illegal possession of a firearm and creating a police standoff, WGME-TV reported.

According to the Portland Police Department, officers responded to a Burger King in Portland at about 7 p.m. EDT, according to the television station. Employees told police that McKusick went through the drive-thru lane and showed a weapon while threatening a worker before driving into the restaurant’s parking lot, WCSH-TV reported.

The employee who said she was threatened told the television station that McKusick came through the drive-thru with a gun, “flicked it” and said he would “get her later.”

The suspect remained in a standoff with authorities until about 9:50 p.m. according to WCSH.

An AR-15 rifle “with a double stacked magazine” containing nearly 60 rounds of ammunition was found in McKusick’s vehicle, WGME reported.

McKusick was taken to a Portland hospital with minor injuries, according to WABI-TV. He was later booked into the Cumberland County Jail without bail.

Two officers received minor injuries during the arrest and were treated at the scene by emergency medical services personnel, the Portland Police Department said.