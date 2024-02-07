Man accused of possessing nearly 65 pounds of meth during traffic stop

Recovered: Police discovered nearly 65 pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs during a traffic stop. (Port St. Lucie Police Department )

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Texas man is accused of possessing nearly 65 pounds of methamphetamine, plus other drugs, during a traffic in South Florida last month, authorities said.

According to St. Lucie County online court records, Douglas J. Thompson, 25, was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with felony counts of amphetamine traffic or methamphetamine, more than 14 grams; and marijuana possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. He was also charged with three felony counts of marijuana possession of more than 30 grams, and a misdemeanor charge of drug equipment possession or use.

Thompson was stopped at 10:30 p.m. EST in Port St. Lucie while driving a 1968 Ford Galaxie 500 that had its left tail light not working, Port St. Lucie Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Dominick Mesiti told Treasure Coast Newspapers. He was also stopped for failing to maintain his sedan in a single lane, according to the newspaper.

According to a Facebook post on Tuesday by the police department, the officer who stopped Thompson stated he could smell “the strong odor” of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer, after confirming that Thompson did not possess a medical marijuana card, searched the vehicle.

The police department said that the officer found:

17 vacuum-sealed bags containing powdered methamphetamine, which weighed 64.05 pounds;

47 containers containing THC gummies, which weighed 10.45 pounds;

14 individually packaged sheets of THC wax;

22 grams of cannabis;

Metal grinders containing cannabis;

A smoking glass bong containing cannabis residue.

Mesiti told Treasure Coast Newspapers that the suspected methamphetamine tested positive in a field test kit; the alleged drugs were sent to the regional crime lab for further testing.

He added that nearly 65 pounds of meth was among the largest amount recovered by the Port St. Lucie Police Department, according to the newspaper.

Thompson was arrested and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail, police said. His bail has been set at $106,000, online court records show.

