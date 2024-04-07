Man accused of setting fire outside Sen. Bernie Sanders’ office arrested

Bernie Sanders: A man set fire to the senator's office on Friday. A suspect was arrested on Sunday. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man accused of setting fire outside the Vermont office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders was arrested on Sunday, federal authorities said.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont, Shant Soghomonian (also known as Michael Soghomonian), 35, previously of Northridge, California, was charged with using fire to damage a building used in interstate commerce.

Court records state that Soghomonian entered the building at One Church Street in Burlington on Friday and went to the third floor, where Sanders’ office is located, WCAX-TV reported. Authorities said that Soghomonian was recorded on a security video spraying a liquid near the outer door of the office and then lighting the area with a handheld lighter, according to the television station.

The suspect then left the building using a nearby staircase.

The fire damaged the outside of Sanders’ office door and surrounding areas, prosecutors said. There were several employees inside the office when the fire broke out, but no injuries were reported, WCAX reported.

Soghomonian’s motive was unclear, according to The Associated Press. It was unclear whether Soghomonian had retained an attorney.

An initial court appearance has not been scheduled.

If convicted, the suspect faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000, the news release stated.

