Man accused of shooting another man 14 times, hiding his body in air mattress

Man accused of shooting other man 14 times, hiding his body in air mattress

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A man is facing charges after police say he shot someone over a dozen times in St. Peters, Missouri.

The St. Peters Police Department said that Jackson Pierce, 18, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence. A juvenile was also arrested.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the 300 block of Willot Square Drive. In a probable cause statement obtained by KMOV, police said they learned about the murder after a witness reported that Pierce had allegedly admitted to them that he shot and killed the victim.

The victim was identified as Dalton Coleman, 23, according to the news outlet.

The witness reportedly told police that Coleman and Pierce were in the house when Coleman started to act erratically. Pierce said that he and the juvenile went into a bedroom in the house to collect items that included a gun as a way to distance themselves from Coleman, KMOV reported.

Pierce reportedly told police that Coleman forced his way into the bedroom and tried to hit him. That was when Pierce and Coleman struggled for the gun, according to reports. Pierce claimed he got control of the weapon and shot Coleman 14 times, according to KMOV.

An autopsy report indicated that Coleman had 15 gunshot wounds, KSDK reported.

After the shooting, the juvenile and Pierce attempted to clean up the scene, according to the news outlet.

A search of the house was conducted by St. Charles County SWAT, and officers found Coleman wrapped in an air mattress with a garbage bag around his head, KMOV reported.

Pierce is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond, police said. The juvenile has been transferred to St. Charles County Family Court for charges and remains in custody.

