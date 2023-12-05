Man accused of stealing bus, driving to Stone Mountain Park

Stolen bus A man has been arrested after police said he stole a bus. (MARTA /WSBTV.com)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested in Georgia after police said he stole a transit bus and took it to Stone Mountain Park.

WSB reported the incident happened around 5 p.m. Sunday and was caught on camera.

Police said Jamaurie Lee, 28, can be seen behind the wheel of the bus after threatening the bus driver.

A video from MARTA from inside of the bus showed Lee behind the wheel. Posted by WSB-TV on Tuesday, December 5, 2023

The driver ended up getting off the bus and called for help as Lee drove from the scene. He eventually ended up at Stone Mountain Park when he tried to turn around at the main gate, nearly hitting a car before crashing the bus into the park’s gate., according to WSB.

Lee left the driver’s seat, put on his coat and left the bus.

MARTA released a statement concerning what happened:

The MARTA bus operator involved in last night’s hijacking followed the safety protocol that is part of every operator’s training. Once the customer refused to pay their fare and became verbally threatening, the bus operator contacted the bus communications center (BCC) for assistance. Operators can contact BCC from inside the bus, but in this instance, the operator felt it safer to exit the bus before calling. The suspect then drove off and was arrested at the entrance of Stone Mountain State Park. There was one passenger on board at the time who did not exit the bus. The suspect dropped the person outside a Waffle House. MARTA Police are working to locate that individual and additional charges against the suspect could result.”

Lee was arrested and is facing charges of hijacking a motor vehicle, WSB reported.