Man arrested after doctor shot, killed inside a Memphis clinic A doctor at a Memphis, Tennessee clinic was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. (Collierville Police Department/Collierville Police Department)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A doctor at a Memphis clinic was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, the Collierville Police Department said that Larry Pickens, 29, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Dr. Benjamin Mauck. The orthopedic surgeon was killed Tuesday afternoon inside the Campbell Clinic, according to WREG.

A witness told the news outlet that Mauck had been threatened by Pickens for at least a week but at a news conference, Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said that the department was unaware of any alleged threats.

“This appears to be a one-on-one interaction, it occurred in an exam room,” Lane said, according to NBC News. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear, but Lane said that the suspect was at the clinic for hours.

No other injuries were reported, according to NBC News.

“The Collierville Police Department would like to send our condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of Dr. Benjamin Mauck. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” police said.

Pickens’ bond was set at $1.2 million. He is expected in court Thursday, according to police.