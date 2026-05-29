Man banned from all Six Flags parks for life after chicken nugget, roller coaster stunt

FILE PHOTO: A YouTuber has been banned from all Six Flags parks for life after a chicken nugget stunt while riding the Millennium Force coaster at Cedar Point.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A man who tried to pull off a stunt where he ate chicken nuggets while riding Cedar Point’s Millennium Force has been banned for life from that and other Six Flags-owned parks.

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The man, identified as YouTuber Allen Ferrell, ate McDonald’s McNuggets on the coaster and shared the video online (warning: there is profanity). The video started with him stuffing the 10-piece box of chicken into his pants, then eating seven of the 10 nuggets while the coaster car zoomed along, at one point asking the person filming the challenge for sauce. The ride photo even captured him snarfing one down.

Ferrell claims he was surprised he made national news.

“I had no idea that eating a 10-piece chicken nugget on a rollercoaster would be a national headline, but here we are,” Ferrell told WJW.

But Six Flags, which owns Cedar Point, said the stunt violates the rules of the park, adding that Ferrell has been banned from all properties for life.

“Safety is a cornerstone of our business and we have zero tolerance for inappropriate and unsafe behavior,” park spokesperson Tony Clark told WKYC. “Our ride safety policy strictly prohibits all loose articles on rides, including food which can become a choking hazard.”

Ferrell said the park’s officials considered pressing charges.

“And I was like, ‘look guys, I’m a huge fan of your guys’ park,’” he told WJW. “I’ve been going there since I was a kid. I understand. And we kind of worked it out.”

Riders are also not permitted to record video unless they use a specific device, such as Meta Glasses.

“On-ride photography is strictly prohibited on the majority of our attractions without park permission unless the recording device is a glasses-based micro camera (ex: Meta Glasses) that is secured to the head with an approved strap while riding. These glasses may also be worn on attractions that permit the wearing of sunglasses or prescription glasses without a strap. Please review each ride’s safety guidelines for all relevant restrictions. Small action cameras, including GoPro, DJI Osmo, DJI Pocket, etc. are not permitted on rides and attractions,” the company said online.

Millennium Force has a top speed of 93 MPH and an elevation of 310 feet. The ride itself lasts about 2 minutes.

Watch a POV ride on the Millennium Force here or below.

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