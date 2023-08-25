Man banned from Yellowstone National Park, facing charges after sustaining thermal burns

A man has been banned from Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks and is facing federal charges after he traveled off-trial at the thermal areas at Yellowstone National Park Tuesday evening.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Wyoming said Jason D. Wicks, 49, from Michigan, was arraigned Wednesday and facing charges of off-trail travel in a Yellowstone National Park thermal area where he was reportedly under the influence of drugs or alcohol where he became a danger to himself and others.

Wicks sustained a non-life-threatening injury to his foot, the DA’s office spokesperson Lori Hogan told CNN. The news release from the DA’s office said he sustained thermal burns.

“Hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature,” the park said, according to CNN.

Wicks pleaded not guilty, the DA’s office said. As part of his release, he is banned from Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks until the charges are resolved.

“The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface. Therefore, everyone must remain on boardwalks and trails and exercise extreme caution around Yellowstone’s thermal features,” said Yellowstone National Park officials in a statement.

The DA’s office says the incident remains under investigation and no trial date has been set yet.