Man driving tractor damages college dorm in Florida Keys, police say

Arrested: Ethan Robert Layne is accused of damaging a dormitory and ramming a police vehicle. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office )

KEY WEST, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of using a tractor to damage vehicles and a college dorm building in the Florida Keys on Saturday, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Ethan Robert Layne, 22, of Key West, was arrested on Saturday and faces a charge of attempted murder.

Deputies and officers from the Key West Police Department said that Layne was using a tractor to damage cars and a building at the Lagoon Landing dormitory at the College of the Florida Keys in Key West, WPLG-TV reported.

When officers responded to the scene, Layne allegedly used the tractor to ram a police cruiser with officers inside the vehicle, according to WFOR-TV. Police responded by firing their weapons at the suspect, according to the television station.

“Upon police arrival, the tractor started ramming an occupied police vehicle,” Key West Police Department spokesperson Alyson Crean wrote in an email to the Miami Herald. “Shots were fired by Key West police.”

There were no injuries.

A Facebook post by Keys Weekly Newspapers showed a vehicle on its side and the Lagoon Landing dormitory lobby entrance damaged.

Layne was taken into custody, WFOR reported.

It was unclear what led to the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

According to online booking records, Layne is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on May 17.

