Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for illegally selling eagle feathers, parts

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A man in Montana was sentenced to three years in prison for illegally selling golden eagle feathers and other parts in South Dakota, officials say.

In a news release, United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken sentenced Harvey Hugs, 59, on Monday to three years in federal prison, a year of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime victims fund of $300. Hugs has also been ordered to pay $70,000 in restitution for 14 young eagles he killed.

Hugs was convicted of three counts of violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, the news release said. He was indicted in May 2022 by a federal grand jury and was found guilty during a trial on Feb. 14, 2023.

Officials in 2020 got information that Hugs was trafficking golden eagle feathers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release, according to The Associated Press. A search of his house was conducted in March 2021 that uncovered more eagle tails and wings.

Hugs then sold golden eagle tails for hundreds of dollars each, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release, according to the AP. He sold a golden eagle wing and tail set for $1,000 and shipped the feathers to South Dakota.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Forensics Lab in Ashland, Oregon found that the items removed from Hugs’ house were genetically matched to items he sold and shipped to South Dakota, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release. A total of 14 juvenile eagles were genetically identified among the items.

Hugs was arrested in Billings, Montana by U.S. Marshals in June 2022, the Rapid City Journal reported.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act was enacted in 1940, according to the newspaper. It prohibits the possession, use, and sale of eagles, their feathers, and their parts.

In the United States, it is illegal to possess, use, or sell eagles, or their parts, according to the AP. There are some exceptions for cultural institutions as well as religious ceremonies for Native Americans.