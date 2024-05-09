Man who attacked police officers on New Year’s Eve in 2022 with machete sentenced to 27 years A man has been sentenced to nearly three decades in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to attacking multiple officers in New York City on New Year’s Eve with a machete. (Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com)

NEW YORK CITY — A man has been sentenced to nearly three decades in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to attacking multiple officers in New York City on New Year’s Eve with a machete.

Trevor Bickford, 20, pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder of law enforcement officers, three counts of assault of law enforcement officers and three counts of assault of law enforcement officers, according to The New York Times. The charges were in connection with a machete attack on three police officers during the 2022 New Year’s Eve event by Times Square. Bickford pleaded guilty in January.

Bickford was shot by an officer, according to the Times. One of the three officers sustained a fractured skull in the incident.

According to The United States Attorney’s Office, Bickford traveled to New York City from Maine to “wage jihad and kill as many of his targets as possible.”

In addition to the 27-year sentence, Bickford has also been sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“Inspired by radical Islamic extremism, Trevor Bickford brutally attacked three NYPD officers who were just doing their jobs by protecting the public during the Times Square New Year’s Eve festivities. Thankfully, one officer’s quick-thinking actions stopped the defendant’s attack while minimizing risk to the innocent bystanders who easily might have become additional victims of the defendant’s heinous violence. Less than a year and a half after his attack, Bickford has been convicted and now sentenced to 27 years in prison. Bickford’s conviction and sentence demonstrate that cowardly acts of terrorism will be met with law enforcement’s unwavering resolve to protect New York City, our country, and our core values of freedom and democracy,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.

“Today’s sentence holds Trevor Bickford accountable for his premeditated 2022 terrorist attack in Times Square during which he attempted to kill three NYPD officers in a violent rampage. The Justice Department is deeply grateful to the NYPD for its quick actions and bravery in disrupting this New Year’s Eve attack, and for the work it does every day to keep New Yorkers safe. The Justice Department will always stand by its state and local law enforcement partners as we work together to counter the threat of terrorism, and that includes being relentless in prosecuting those who seek to harm officers,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

