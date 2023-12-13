Man who received Waffle House tattoo arrested after allegedly refusing to pay for it

Charged: Max Krejckant was charged with petit theft after he failed to pay for a Waffle House tattoo on his leg. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Florida man who received a Waffle House tattoo was jailed for allegedly failing to pay for it, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Max Alexander Krejckant, 33, of Clearwater, was arrested on Dec. 2 on a petit theft charge.

Deputies were called to Ink Godz in St. Petersburg on Dec. 2 at about 4:30 p.m. EST after Krejckant received the $250 tattoo on his leg, WTVT reported.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in a Pinellas County court, Krejckant allegedly told the proprietor at the tattoo parlor that he did not have his debit card to pay for the service.

Deputies said that Krejckant could not provide proof of having $250 in his bank account, according to the affidavit. He allegedly refused to pay the bill after he was provided with “multiple options.”

Deputies who searched the suspect said that he did not have any cash on his person, and only $6 and a driver’s license in a bag he brought to the store, according to the affidavit.

Ink Godz owner Neil Marcus told The Smoking Gun website that he made the tattoo in black and white because Krejckant did not want to add the restaurant chain’s iconic yellow coloring. That would have added $100 to his bill, Marcus said.

According to the affidavit, Krejckant appeared to be intoxicated when deputies arrived at the tattoo parlor.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail, WTVT reported.

Krejckant was released on Dec. 3 after posting bail of $150, online records show.