Man’s arm found in Illinois lake

Lake
Arm found in lake FILE PHOTO: Police in Illinois are trying to find the man whose arm was found in a lake. (Georgiy Shipin/Georgii Shipin - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

State police in Illinois have a mystery to solve.

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They’re looking for help in trying to find the identity of a man who lost his arm.

Boaters found the arm floating in Lake Mattoon on Sunday evening.

The body part has several distinguishable tattoos, including one of a skeleton holding a Green Bay Packers’ helmet, WAND reported.

The other tattoo appears to be a letter or number.

A dive team searched the lake as part of a death investigation after the arm was found, WCIA reported.

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