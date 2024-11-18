Marriott to lay off more than 800 employees at corporate offices

Layoffs FILE PHOTO: Marriott said it will be laying off more than 800 workers but that the layoffs won't affect hotel operations. (Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The hotel chain Marriott announced that it would lay off more than 800 employees but said that it wouldn’t affect hotel staffing.

The company made the announcement through a notice filed in Maryland, the site of its home offices, WUSA reported.

The layoffs will take effect on Jan. 3 and are part of the company’s “strategic review of all aspects of Marriott International’s business across geographies to enhance our enterprise-wide effectiveness,” WJLA reported.

There will be “several hundred” new positions that those who are being laid off can apply for, the company said, adding that transfers within the business would cut down on the net job loss. It did not specify the number of new jobs there would be, but it did say that a total of 833 positions would be cut.

Marriott did not say where the job losses would occur other than to say they would affect those working in corporate and continent offices.

The international hotel chain is based in Bethesda, Maryland, and opened its new global headquarters there in September 2022, WRC reported.

The company was founded by J. Willard and Alice Marriott in 1927 as an A&W Root Beer franchise in Washington, D.C. It expanded into several Hot Shoppe locations in the nation’s capital. It then branched into catering airline food in 1937, a business that it continued until 1989. Marriott opened its first hotel, the Twin Bridges Motor Hotel, in Arlington Virginia in 1937. Its first international hotel opened in 1969 in Acapulco, Mexico.

Marriott currently operates almost 8,900 properties in 141 countries.





