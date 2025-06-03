McDonald’s finally confirms when its Snack Wrap comes back

Snack Wrap Returns to McDonald's US Restaurants on July 10
After months of speculation, McDonald’s has finally said when it will bring back its Snack Wrap to U.S. locations.

Mark the calendar.

Nine years after it was discontinued, the Snack Wrap will appear on menus on July 10, The Associated Press reported.

It was last officially offered in 2016 after it was found too complicated for restaurants to make.

The wrap comes with a tortilla stuffed with chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese and sauce.

Unlike in years past, the new version will only be available with a fried chicken strip, not a grilled chicken version. It will also only come in two flavors: ranch or spicy, forgoing honey mustard or sweet chili, the AP reported. The chicken will be a McCrispy Strip, which was introduced in May, CNBC reported.

While not available domestically, they could still be found in international markets, including Ireland, the AP reported. Canada still has the grilled version alongside the fried chicken, while also offering fish wraps.

In addition to having a cult-like following online, the Snack Wrap may help bring people back to the fast food franchise because of a lower price point and a healthier alternative to a burger. The company has not said how much the Snack Wrap will cost, because prices vary by location, the AP said.

It will be available on its own and part of a combo meal consisting of two wraps, fries and a drink, USA Today reported.

McDonald’s is also looking to challenge competitors who already have their own wraps. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen launched its limited-time chicken wrap this week, CNBC reported, while Burger King and Wendy’s have had them on the menu since 2023, the AP said.

