McExtension: McDonald’s $5 meal deal staying around longer than planned

McDonald's $5 meal deal staying around longer than planned

McDonald's

Meal deal extended FILE PHOTO: McDonald's has decided to extend its $5 meal deal. (Refrina - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Good news for McDonald’s customers, the $5 meal deal is staying around for a bit longer.

Bloomberg was the first to report the news.

The deal which consists of a McDouble cheeseburger or McChicken sandwich, small fries, a four-piece Chicken McNugget and a small drink was supposed to run for about a month after it launched on June 25.

Now it has been extended through August, depending on the locations. About 93% of restaurants are expected to extend the combo meal, CNBC reported.

The company said that the meal bundle is doing what it was intended to do — bring people back into the restaurants. CNN reported it also has led to some customers buying full-priced items.

McDonald’s is also exploring other “affordability plans through the rest of the year,” according to the memo seen by Bloomberg.

The Golden Arches wasn’t the only company to offer promotions hoping to lure customers back after rising prices kept them from ordering out.

Burger King, Wendy’s, Taco Bell and even Starbucks have launched promotions over the past few weeks with prices between $5 and $7.


