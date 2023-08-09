Mega Millions: Here are the numbers from Tuesday’s drawing for $1.58 billion

Record jackpot: The Mega Millions estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is the highest in the promotion's history. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Check your numbers. The results are in from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, with the highest jackpot amount in the promotion’s history at stake.

The numbers drawn Tuesday for the $1.58 billion jackpot were 13-19-20-32-33 and the Megaball was 14. The multiplier was 2X.

The estimated jackpot edged the previous record of $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018. That was the first time the game’s jackpot surpassed $1 billion, lottery officials said in a news release.

Should someone win Tuesday night’s drawing, the $1.58 billion prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. The lump-sum cash prize is estimated to be $783.3 million, lottery officials said.

The next drawing is scheduled for Friday night.

No one has won the Mega Millions big prize since April 18, when a $20 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Syracuse, New York. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2 each.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots topping $1 billion, according to the promotion’s website. The jackpot rose into 10-digit figures one time each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

“It’s entertaining for our players, and all of us, to see the Mega Millions jackpot roll to what looks like an all-time game record,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement. “As jackpot fever continues to sweep the nation, we remind everyone to play responsibly. We also want to thank our players and retailers for their support, which helps us fund good causes in every Mega Millions jurisdiction.”

