Mega Millions: Here are the numbers from Tuesday’s drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot reached the $500 million mark on Tuesday, giving players a second option to win major stashes of cash after the Powerball promotion soared to $725 million the night before.
The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 10-17-33-51-64 with a Megaball of 05. The multiplier was 2X.
If someone wins Tuesday’s jackpot, they will have the option to take the prize as a lump-sum cash amount of $251 million.
Tuesday’s cash prize was the 14th-largest in the promotion’s history, according to the Mega Millions website.
No one has won the Mega Millions big prize since April 18, when a $20 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2 each.
Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots topping $1 billion, according to the promotion’s website. The jackpot rose into 10-digit figures one time each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Here are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots
- $1.537 billion -- Oct. 23, 2018 (One ticket from South Carolina)
- $1.348 billion -- Jan. 13, 2023 (One ticket from Maine)
- $1.337 billion -- July 29, 2022 (One ticket from Illinois)
- $1.05 billion -- Jan. 22, 2021 (One ticket from Michigan)
- $656 million -- March 30, 2012 (One ticket each from Kansas, Illinois, Maryland)\
- $648 million -- Dec. 17. 2013 (One ticket each from California and Georgia)
- $543 million -- July 24, 2018 (One ticket from California)
- $536 million -- July, 8, 2016 (One ticket from Indiana)
- $533 million -- March 30, 2018 (One ticket from New Jersey)
- $522 million -- June 7, 2019 (One ticket from California)