Mega Millions: No winner as jackpot climbs to $1.537 billion, setting potential record for August 8 The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $1.537 billion after there was no big winner in Friday night’s drawing. (youngvet/Getty Images)

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $1.537 billion after there was no big winner in Friday night’s drawing.

>> Read more trending news

The numbers drawn for the $1.537 billion grand prize were 11-30-45-52-56 and the Megaball was 20. The multiplier was 2X.

“The next Mega Millions® drawing on Tuesday, August 8, will flirt with the game’s record jackpot of $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018,” Mega Millions said in a news release.

In the Aug. 4 drawing, there were 5,331,114 winning tickets at all prize levels, the lottery said. Nine tickets matched all five white balls for the second-tier prize. Two are worth $2 million because they included the Megaplier and were sold in Michigan and Tennessee.

Another Match 5-winning ticket sold in Tennessee was worth $1 million. Six other tickets worth $1 million were sold in Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, and Texas, according to Mega Millions.

128 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball for the third-tier prize. 24 of those are worth $20,000 since it they included the Megaplier. The others are worth $10,000 each.

“It’s exciting to watch Mega Millions grow,” said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium in the news release. “As the jackpot climbs ever higher, we thank our players and retailers for their support, which benefits the many good causes funded by our participating lotteries.”

The next drawing is Tuesday.

No one has won the Mega Millions big prize since April 18, when a $20 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Syracuse, New York. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2 each.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots topping $1 billion, according to the promotion’s website. The jackpot rose into 10-digit figures one time each in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Here are the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots