‘Menace II Society’ actor, Samuel Monroe Jr., on life support, wife says

FILE PHOTO: Samuel Monroe Jr. (aka "Caffamilliano") arrives at the 28th Annual Pan African Film Festival - "She Ball" Premiere at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on February 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

The wife of Samuel Monroe Jr. said her husband is on life support.

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Shawna Stewart told TMZ that he has been hospitalized for more than a week after being admitted for meningitis, after a year of misdiagnoses.

Monroe also has MRSA pneumonia and is on dialysis for failing kidneys, she said.

She said that by the time her husband was diagnosed with meningitis, it had already spread to his spine and brain, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Meningitis is an infection and swelling of the fluid and membranes of the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms include headaches, fever, and a stiff neck, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Typically, it is a viral infection, but it can also be caused by bacteria, parasites, or fungi.

Monore is known for his roles in films such as “Menace II Society,” “Tales from the Hood” and “Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood,” the Times reported.

According to IMDB, he most recently appeared in 2023’s “Packz” and was planned to be in “Extra’d Out,” which is in pre-production and where he was also listed as a co-producer.

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