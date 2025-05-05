Met Gala 2025: What to know about star-studded event

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Monica Miller, Andrew Bolton, Colman Domingo and Max Hollein attend the press conference for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — It is the must-see charity event of the year, where celebrities from the world of film, Broadway, music and even politics and sports gather to support The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Here is everything you need to know about the Met Gala.

The Met Gala takes place in New York annually. For 2025, the red carpet starts at about 4:30 p.m., May 5.

There is a live stream that will be hosted by Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony and Ego Nwodim that will be on all of Vogue’s platforms, including YouTube, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Every year there is a theme and this year is no different. The Costume Institute spring 2025 exhibition opening be themed “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” The gala coincides with the exhibit’s opening.

The gala’s dress code is called “Tailored for You.”

This year’s Met Gala co-chairs are Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour. LeBron James is an honorary chair, Vogue reported.

The 2025 Met Gala host committee is comprised of:

André 3000

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Jordan Casteel

Dapper Dan

Doechii

Ayo Edebiri

Edward Enninful

Jeremy O. Harris

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Rashid Johnson

Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee

Audra McDonald

Janelle Monáe

Jeremy Pope

Angel Reese

Sha’Carri Richardson

Tyla

Usher

Kara Walker

They won’t be the only celebrities in attendance as 450 will be there. Some of the past attendees have been Zendaya, Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Kardashian, according to Vogue.

Wintour has put together the gala every year since 1995, CNN reported. She has the “final say” over the guest list according to The New York Times.

Tickets are five-figures and in 2023, the gala raised almost $22 million, CNN reported. Last year, it raised more than $26 million and hours before Monday’s event, it had already brought in a record $31 million, museum CEO Max Hollein said, according to The Associated Press.

That is far from the cost of a ticket from the first year the gala was held. CNN reported it started in 1948 to raise money for the Costume Institute, with tickets costing about $50 each for dinner. With inflation, that’s about $674 today, according to Rome Economics.

