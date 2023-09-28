Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ films, dies

Michael Gambon FILE PHOTO: Michael Gambon participates in A Celebration of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando on January 30, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. Gambon died at the age of 82. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images) (Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

Michael Gambon, a veteran actor best known for playing Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of “Harry Potter” films, has died. He was 82.

Gambon’s publicist, Clair Dobbs, said in a statement obtained Thursday by The Guardian that Gambon “died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout with pneumonia.”

“We are devasted to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” read the statement, made on behalf of Gambon’s wife and son. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

Gambon began his acting career in 1962 and won several accolades in his decadeslong career, including four BAFTA awards and two Primetime Emmys, Sky News reported. He was an original member of the Royal National Theatre in London and, in 1998, was knighted for his work in the entertainment industry, according to BBC News.

Following the death of actor Richard Harris in 2002, Gambon was cast as Dumbledore in 2004′s “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” a role he held through the final film in the franchise, 2011′s “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2,” The Associated Press reported.

In 2015, Gambon retired from the stage due to long-term memory problems, Reuters reported. He continued to act onscreen until 2019.

