Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to serve out suspension

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Michigan v TCU GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Horned Frogs defeated the Wolverines 51-45. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to serve out a three-game suspension from the Big Ten Conference.

>> Read more trending news

The Big Ten Conference is expected to end its investigation into a sign-stealing scheme after an agreement with the University of Michigan to resolve the lawsuit against the league, according to The Associated Press.

Harbaugh was suspended last Friday by the Big Ten, according to the AP. The school hours later asked the court for an injunction as well as a temporary restraining order. The retraining order was not ruled upon. Harbaugh also did not coach the team when they played against Penn State on Saturday.

The Big Ten and Michigan were expected in court Friday but have not resolved their litigation, according to WDIV.

Harbaugh will be out when Michigan plays Maryland on Saturday and during the game against Ohio State on Nov. 24, according to the news station.

“This morning, the University, Coach Harbaugh, and the Big Ten resolved their pending litigation. The Conference agreed to close its investigation, and the University and Coach Harbaugh agreed to accept the three-game suspension. Coach Harbaugh, with the University’s support, decided to accept this sanction to return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field. The Conference has confirmed that it is not aware of any information suggesting Coach Harbaugh’s involvement in the allegations. The University continues to cooperate fully with the NCAA’s investigation,” the University of Michigan said in a statement obtained by WDIV.

“The Big Ten Conference’s commitment to student-athletes, sportsmanship and the Commissioner’s duty to protect the integrity of competition will never waver. Today’s decision by the University of Michigan to withdraw its legal challenge against the Conference’s November 10th Notice of Disciplinary Action is indicative of the high standards and values that the Conference and the University seek to uphold. The University of Michigan is a valued member of the Big Ten Conference and the Conference will continue to work cooperatively with the University and the NCAA during this process,” the Big Ten Conference said in a statement.

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will serve again as interim head coach, according to ESPN.