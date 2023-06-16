Minneapolis PD often used excessive force before George Floyd’s death, DOJ finds

DOJ probe FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the DOJ's finding in the probe launched after the death of George Floyd. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

An investigation by the Justice Department found that the Minneapolis Police Department and the city engaged in a pattern of violating constitutional rights before the May 2020 death of George Floyd, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

“We found that the Minneapolis Police Department and the city of Minneapolis engages in a pattern or practice of using excessive force, unlawfully discriminating against black and native American people in enforcement activities, Violating the rights of people engaged in protected speech and disc against people with behavioral disabilities … when responding to them in crisis,” the attorney general said.

