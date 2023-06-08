Missing mother’s remains found in Minnesota woods; ex-boyfriend, children's father arrested Police confirm that human remains found Wednesday belonged to a woman who has been missing since March in Winona, Minnesota. (Winona Police Department/Winona Police Department)

WINONA, Minn. — Police confirm that human remains found Wednesday belonged to a woman who has been missing since March in Winona, Minnesota.

Winona Police Chief Tom Williams in a news conference Thursday confirmed that the body found along Highway 43 north of Mabel on Wednesday belonged to missing mother, Madeline Kingsbury, according to KAAL. The identity of the remains was confirmed by autopsy results from the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Williams said Kingbury’s remains were found by a Fillmore County investigator in a remote, wooded area at around 1:30 p.m., according to the news outlet.

“Unfortunately, while this discovery was not what we were hoping for, we are thankful to be able to bring Maddie home to her family,” Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said, according to The Associated Press.

Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend, Adam Fravel, was arrested, Winona Police Department said on Facebook. Fravel is also the father of Kingsbury’s two children, according to KAAL.

Chief Williams said Fravel, 29, was arrested at around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, KAAL reported. He was arrested for probable cause based on suspicion of second-degree murder. The AP reported that Fravel has not yet been formally charged.

Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said, according to the news outlet, that Fravel’s property is minutes away from where Kingsbury’s body was found.

Kingsbury’s parents have been taking care of the two children, ages 2 and 5 since Kingsbury went missing, the AP reported.

Kingsbury was last seen on March 31 after she dropped her two children off at daycare in Winona, according to the AP.