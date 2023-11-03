More than $8M worth of illegal mushrooms seized in Connecticut

Westin Soule A Connecticut was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute and with operating an illegal mushroom growing facility after a raid by DEA and Connecticut State Police at his Burlington home. (Connecticut State Police)

By Tom Ensey Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BURLINGTON, Connecticut -- Hartford Connecticut DEA and state authorities operating on a tip found a clandestine psilocybin mushroom growing operation in a private home in Burlington that contained illegal mushrooms with an estimated $8.5 million street value, according to a news release from Connecticut State Police Office of Public Information.

>> Read more trending news

When agents arrived at the home, they noticed a ventilation system often used for clandestine mushroom-growing operations, police said. Soule showed them a detached garage holding a large mushroom-growing operation, but Soule said the type of mushrooms he was growing was not illegal. Soule would not let them into the house without a warrant.

Upon receiving a warrant, the investigators checked out the house and found a large “mushroom-growing factory” containing psilocybin mushrooms, which are a Schedule 1 controlled substance in various stages of growth, the news release reported.

Police said he was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute/sell narcotics and operation of a drug factory.

He is being held on a $250,000 surety bond and a set arraignment at New Britain Superior Court.





Soule admitted to investigators that the mushrooms were in fact psilocybin, which is a Schedule 1 controlled substance. A Schedule 1 controlled substance is defined as drugs, substances and chemicals that are not currently accepted for medical use and have a high potential for abuse.

Based upon the information obtained during this investigation, Soule was taken into custody at the scene and transported to Troop L in Litchfield, where he was processed and charged with the following:

C.G.S. 21a-277(a)1A+, Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute Narcotics

C.G.S. 21a-21a-277(c), Operation of a Drug Factory

Soule was held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at New Britain Superior Court, on 11/03/2023.

Latest trending news:
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!