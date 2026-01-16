Move over cookies, Crumbl is testing doughnuts

FILE PHOTO: Crumbl has confirmed that it is testing doughnuts. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Cookie company Crumbl is trying to take a bite out of another business.

Move over Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’, Crumbl is testing doughnuts.

There had been rumors online that the cookie company known for its pink boxes was testing doughnuts, and this week, a spokesperson confirmed the news to USA Today.

“Crumbl is excited to be testing doughnuts as part of the ongoing product innovation process,” they said.

But don’t expect to see doughnuts on the menu quickly.

“As with many ideas, this testing is still in its early stages, and there are no immediate plans to launch. Any potential rollout would be quite some time away and would depend on extensive testing, customer feedback, and operational considerations. Our focus remains on thoughtfully innovating while ensuring any new offering meets the experience and quality standards our customers expect from Crumbl,” a spokesperson told People magazine.

Crumbl has already expanded its offerings, adding bars, brownies, pies and cakes to the cookie list.

It also recently introduced Crumbl Thins, available on Thursdays.

The company also has its “always available” classic flavors such as chocolate chip, pink sugar, chocolate crumb, brownie batter, snickerdoodle and celebration cake. It adds four additional special treats each week on a rotating basis. Those flavors may include the blueberry cheesecake cookie or a s’mores brownie. You can check out what’s available here.

