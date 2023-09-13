Mummified ‘alien corpses’ displayed at Mexican congressional hearing

Alien discovery? Have aliens visited Earth? A believer has testified in front of Mexico's lawmakers saying yes and he brought "proof" with him. (Denis-Art/Getty Images)

U.S. lawmakers aren’t the only ones getting to the bottom of UFO claims. The Mexican Congress is holding its own hearings into supposed extraterrestrial life.

At the center of the hearings held this week were two “non-human” relics that were said to be the remains of aliens found not in Mexico, but in Peru, Sky News reported.

The “remains” were brought to Mexico City by journalist and UFO researcher Jaime Maussan in his effort to have the government recognize that there is life outside of Earth, the international news agency EFE reported.

He said they were found in the mines in Cusco, Peru, Fox News reported.

They were not from a UFO as one may expect if you believe in such things.

“Instead, they were found in diatom (algae) mines and subsequently became fossilized,” Maussan said, according to Sky News.

Maussan told lawmakers and representatives from the U.S. that the “remains’ had a third of the DNA listed as “unknown” and that the specimens were not part of “our terrestrial evolution.”

Researchers who were apparently from the National Autonomous University of Mexico said they “found” what they called “eggs” inside one of the remains. They also said there were implants made of rare materials in another, Fox News reported.

While Maussan may want to believe that the “specimens” are not from this world, other remains that had been called a three-fingered alien and promoted by Maussan were eventually found to be the body of a child, Metro reported.