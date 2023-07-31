Muncie shooting: 1 dead, 17 injured after gunman opens fire at party

Muncie shooting: One person was killed and at least 17 others were injured when gunfire erupted at a block party in Muncie, Indiana. (Jason Doly/iStock)

MUNCIE, Ind. — One person was killed and at least 17 others were injured early Sunday after a gunman opened fire at a party in central Indiana, authorities said.

The shooting occurred during a street party in the eastern section of Muncie at about 1:14 a.m. EDT, the Star-Press reported.

According to a news release from the Muncie Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of South Hackley and Willard Street, WRTV reported.

Delaware County Coroner Gavin Greene identified the man fatally shot as Joseph E. Bonner III, 30, of Muncie, the Star-Press reported.

“Due to the number of victims and nature of the incident, multiple agencies were contacted to assist,” Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell told the newspaper in a statement.

Police officers from the nearby town of Eaton provided assistance, along with the the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, the Indiana State Police and officers from Ball State University, the Star-Press reported.

A spokesperson for Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie said that 18 people between the ages of 14 and 25 were treated at the facility, WXIN-TV reported.

Four victims were airlifted to other hospitals, according to WRTV.

“All scenes are contained and there is no immediate threat to public safety,” Criswell said in the news release to the Star-Press.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

The Muncie Homecoming Festival Committee, which was hosting events on Saturday, said that the block party was not part of their weekend activities, WTHR-TV reported.

“This tragedy will not stop the hard work and dedication of those who endeavor to make Muncie a peaceful and loving community,” the committee said in a statement. “Acts of violence will not be tolerated here and we are united and moving forward in a positive manner even in grief.”

The Muncie Police Department has not released any other information or whether any arrests have been made, WRTV reported.

“We are heartbroken to learn of this terrible incident, and our deepest condolences go to the families of the young man who was killed and everyone who was injured,” the police department said in a statement.

In a statement Sunday night, Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said it was “too early in the investigation for me to say much,” the Star-Press reported.

“There are far too many guns on the street and I certainly question the wisdom of someone having a huge outdoor party with several hundred people, including juveniles, carrying on into the early morning hours,” Hoffman said. “Let’s take a dose of reality. This is not the Vegas Strip or Times Square. This is a residential neighborhood.”