National Teacher Appreciation Week: Deals for educators

The school year is in its last few weeks and to mark another successful year for educators, honoring them for the work that they have done, March 6-10 is set aside as Teacher Appreciation Week.
President Joe Biden signed a proclamation last week decreeing the 2024 celebration, writing, “Teachers are the heart and soul of our Nation. They care for our Nation’s students, pass on knowledge to rising generations, and inspire our children to dream up new possibilities for their futures. The power of a great teacher is profound, and — on National Teacher Appreciation Day and during National Teacher Appreciation Week — we thank them for their tireless efforts and recommit to taking care of our teachers, just as they have taken care of all of us.”
May 7 is also, according to the proclamation, National Teacher Appreciation Day.
This year’s theme, set by the National Parent Teacher Association, is “Teachers are Shining Stars,” USA Today reported. The organization along with the National Education Association have several ideas on how to thank teachers.
Parents also have probably received a few emails and seen Facebook posts from their local PTA asking them to donate items and cash to help show the appreciation they have for their children’s teachers.
Businesses are also using the week as an opportunity to offer discounts and freebies to teachers, while some discounts are offered year-round.
The list below is subject to participation:
- Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant: 20% off an order with a valid ID on May 7.
- Academy Sports: 10% off purchases with school ID through May 11, in person or online, when you register through the store’s teacher-specific website.
- Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza: 20% discount with a valid ID through May 12.
- Apple: Up to $200 off computers and accessories through the Apple Education Store.
- Applebee’s: 10% off or free main course with a valid ID.
- AT&T: Plan discounts are available.
- Big Head Bob books: BOGO on three individual books and bundles using code TeacherDay at checkout.
- Budget Truck Rental: 20% off local moves and 15% off one-way moves with the code TEACH.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: 20% off with valid IDs for teachers and school staff through May 12.
- BurgerFi: 20% discount for teachers with a valid ID through May 12.
- Champion: 10% off the Champion website for all educators, even those who have retired.
- CheapCaribbean.com: $150 off a vacation through the Beach4TeachClub. The company is also holding a contest to win a trip to an RIU resort.
- Costco: $20 Costco Shop Card for new members.
- Crayola: 20% off items in the Teacher Gift Ideas category using code EDUCATORS.
- Eyemart Express: 20% off all prescription eyewear for all teachers and staff with a valid school ID.
- Firehouse Subs: Week of specials through its rewards program.
- Golden Corral: 20% off one adult buffet through May 10 with ID or proof of employment.
- The Good Feet Store: Nominate an education professional online through May 31 and one winner in each market can get their own personalized arch support system.
- The Green Turtle: Free meal up to $15 on May 7 with a valid ID for all school faculty and staff.
- Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream: 10% discount through May 10.
- Hat Creek Burger Company: Free 6-piece nuggets on May 7 with a valid ID.
- Half Price Books: 10% off year-round with an Educator Discount Card.
- HTeaO: 50% off cups of tea from May 13-26 with a valid ID.
- Huddle House: Free meal through May 10. Students can also nominate a teacher to win free meals for a year at each participating location.
- Insomnia Cookies: A free Classic cookie for teachers and school staff with a valid ID all week.
- J.Crew: 15% off in-store and online when you register on the company’s website.
- Jeremiah’s Italian Ice: Free small treat of their choosing on May 7 with valid ID.
- Lenovo: 5% off sitewide.
- Logan’s Roadhouse: 20% off a meal with an ID plus a free entrée through May 10.
- Lovesac: 5% off all purchases for teachers, as well as healthcare workers, first responders and members of the military.
- McAlister’s Deli: Free tea (flavor shots not included) through May 12 with a valid badge or ID.
- Michael’s: 15% off your entire purchase when you use a Michael’s Rewards account and verify your discount.
- M&J Games: Use the code 10OffRetailMeNot for 10% off “What’s Next? A Life-Size Game” through May 10.
- Moe’s Southwest Grill: Free $50 E-gift card when you have a catering order of $300 or more for teachers through May 12. You must use code THANKYOU24.
- Mountain Mike’s: 15% on May 7 with the code TEACHER24.
- Noodles & Company: $15 off catering orders of $100 or more using code THANKSTEACHERS at checkout through a Noodles Reward account.
- Opal Cool: 32% off with the code Teacher32 through May 10.
- The Parking Spot: 25% off parking when you sign up with your school email account.
- Perkins Restaurant & Bakery: Free Magnificent Seven coupons at participating schools. The coupons can be redeemed through May 10.
- Peter Piper Pizza: Free personal pizza through May 10 with a valid ID.
- Postino: $25 Board and Bottle all month with a badge or ID.
- Potbelly Sandwich Works: Free cookie or fountain drink through May 12 with a valid ID and entrée purchase.
- Raising Cane’s: Teachers can enter to win an all-expenses-paid summer vacation. The contest is open through May 10. You can enter through the sweepstakes website.
- Saatva: $225 off a $1,000 order or more if you qualify.
- Salata Salad Kitchen: 20% off order with a badge/ID at checkout on May 7. There is also 20% off catering orders of $200 or more through May 10.
- Samsung: Up to 30% off laptops, tablets, smartphones and more through the Education Offers Program.
- Scholastic: Deals and giveaways through its Teacher Store and Book Clubs, plus if you send a Scholastic eGift card through May 10, you’re entered to win $550 worth of books and resources for a teacher of your choice.
- Shipley Do-Nuts: Teachers who are members of Do-Happy loyalty program can get a free half dozen glazed Do-nuts with any purchase on May 6.
- Sonic Drive-In: Members of Sonic Teachers’ Circle Rewards will get several deals through May 20. The company is also donating a portion of each drink, slush and shake to its Limeades for Learning program through May 20.
- Staples: Free supply kits while supplies last through May 11. Teachers also receive 20% off in-store purchases with ID.
- Stitch Fix: $50 credit through May 12. Visit the website to verify eligibility and get a promo code.
- TGI Fridays: Free entrée on May 7.
- The Halal Guys: 10% off a meal from May 8 through May 10 for in-store orders with a valid ID.
- Vinyard Vines: 15% off online orders with a valid ID.
- Whataburger: Free Taquito, Breakfast on a Bun or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. local time through May 10 with ID.
- Yogurtland: Free delivery on orders of $15 or more made online or through the app using code FREEDELIVERY.
- Zaxby’s: BOGO Boneless Wing Meal on May 7 through the app or website for rewards members while supplies last.
List compiled from USA Today, the “Today” Show, RetailMeNot.
