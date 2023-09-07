Netflix to livestream Cleveland Zoo's gorillas Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced that its gorilla troop will be featured in a two-hour livestream every week in September starting on Thursday. (Wachiwit/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced that its gorilla troop will be featured in a two-hour livestream every week in September starting on Thursday.

The livestream will be called “Baby Gorilla Cam,” and will feature an adult male named Mokolo; four adult femals named Kebi Moyo, Fredericka, Nneka and Tusa; and two babies named Kayembe and one that has not yet been named, the zoo said.

The livestream will be available Sept. 7, 14, 21, and 28 from 10 a.m. to noon EST and it will be available on demand, the zoo said.

Viewers will also have the opportunity to help name the baby gorilla by voting on the zoo’s Instagram page , according to WJW-TV. The chance to vote will start during the first episode on Netflix and will close on Sept. 12.

The zoo says the baby gorilla’s name will be announced during the second episode, the news outlet reported.

“We can’t wait for people from all around the world to get to know our dynamic gorilla troop and elevate the work that’s being done to save this critically endangered species,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Dr. Chris Kuhar, in the news release. “In addition, this opportunity is a celebration of our newest member of the troop and we look forward to seeing what name viewers choose.”