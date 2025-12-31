New Year’s Day 2026: Which restaurants are open?

Taco Bell will be one of many fast-food and restaurant chains open on New Year's Day.

Most major chain restaurants are open on New Year’s Day, although hours may vary. Here is a list of national restaurants that say they will be open on Monday.

But to be safe, check in case a local outlet goes against their chain’s national norm. Some chains also might be open but have reduced operating hours.

Applebee’s

Bob Evans

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Carl’s Jr.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Chick-Fil-A

Chili’s

Cracker Barrel

Denny’s

Domino’s Pizza

Dunkin’

Fogo De Chão

Golden Corral

Hardee’s

IHOP

Jimmy John’s

KFC

Krispy Kreme

McDonald’s

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Noodles & Company

Olive Garden

Panda Express

Panera Bread

Popeye’s

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Sonic

Starbucks

Subway

Taco Bell

The Cheesecake Factory

Waffle House

Wahlburgers

Wendy’s

Wild Wings

