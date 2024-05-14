‘No exceptions’: Ohio bar raises age minimum to 30 on weekends

Minimum age raised: File photo. A bar in central Ohio raised its minimum age to 30 on weekends. (Daviles/Adobe Stock )

GROVEPORT, Ohio — A bar in central Ohio has raised its age minimum to 30 and older on weekends.

Donerick’s Pub in Groveport instituted its policy beginning on May 1, according to a Facebook post by the bar.

Fridays and Saturdays will also have cover charges, WSYX-TV reported.

Patrons will have to pay a $5 cover between 10 p.m. and midnight, and the cost doubles to $10 from midnight until just after 1 a.m., the bar wrote on Facebook. Also, the cover charge is cash-only, with “no exceptions.”

While the bar did not give a reason for raising the age minimum, it wrote in a Facebook reply that “we will try different methods to keep the violence down. It will not be tolerated.”

Some posters on the Facebook page suggested that the age minimum should be raised to 35.

“Y’all wanna keep the violence down change the dress code not the age,” one poster wrote in response to that suggestion.

“I’m 25, & all my friends are under 30. We come here for good vibes. It’s sad one incident impacted the entire business and couldn’t find a way to keep good business flowing,” another person wrote.

In response, the bar added that “the amount of clientele we’ve gained on the weekends has made us have to make adjustments for safety purposes. Keeping our customers safe is our top priority!”

Groveport is approximately 12 miles southeast of Columbus.

