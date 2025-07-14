Not so secret: Starbucks releases ‘secret menu’ in app

One of the worst-kept secrets is a secret no longer.

Starbucks has pushed its secret menu to its app.

The company said in a news release, “Starbucks ‘secret menu’ has been a thing for years, but today, it’s official.”

Rewards members can find the top drink customizations along with the secret menu, which is found in the “offers” tab.

But the secrets will change with the tab featuring new customizations on occasion. Right now, the options are cookies on top; dragonfruit glow-up; lemon, tea & pearls; and just add white mocha.

If you want one of the not-so-secret drinks, just go to the offers tab, select the one you want and it will be added to your cart with all of the options that make it a secret drink already selected.

The company is also asking customers to come up with new customizations to add to the secret menu. From now until July 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can submit your suggestions to the contest. The list will be cut to the final four and fans can vote on Instagram for their favorite.

The final four submissions will each win $5,000, with the one that gets chosen the winner will get an additional $25,000. For more information on the contest, click here.

