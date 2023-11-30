Officials: Human remains found on property of missing teenager’s neighbor Officials say a body was located by investigators in Rushville, Indiana as they were executing a search warrant related to a missing persons case. (Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — Officials say a body was located by investigators in Rushville, Indiana as they were executing a search warrant related to a missing persons case.

>> Read more trending news

Rush County Sheriff’s Department said their office along with the Rushville Police Department, the United States Marshals Service and the FBI were executing a search warrant that was associated with the disappearance of Valerie Tindall, 17, on Wednesday when they located a body.

The sheriff’s office said Tindall was reported missing by her family on June 8, 2023.

In a news conference Wednesday, Rush County Sheriff Allan Rice said the body was found on the property of Patrick Scott, WISH-TV reported. Scott was identified as a person of interest in Tindall’s missing persons case early on.

Court records obtained by WISH-TV indicated that Scott was charged with lying to investigators on June 10, days after Tindall’s disappearance, according to the news station. He was arrested and charged with murder.

“This is not the outcome we had hoped for,” Rice said in a statement. “This case is still under investigation to ensure those responsible are successfully prosecuted.”

The human remains have not yet been identified positively, WISH-TV reported.

“We just want answers right now,” Tindall’s mother, Shena Sandefur said, according to the news outlet.“We just want answers as to why? Why would you do this?”

Tindall reportedly worked for Scott’s lawn and maintenance company, WISH-TV reported. Her mother said that Tindall told her Scott had put a tracking device on her phone.