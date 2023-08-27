Officials identify body found wrapped in plastic in riverbank; determined man was murdered Investigators on Friday identified the body of a man who was found wrapped in plastic in a river in Jackson County, Alabama last week. (MicroStockHub/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Investigators on Friday identified the body of a man who was found wrapped in plastic in a river in Jackson County, Alabama last week.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office identified the body that was found last week in Lake Guntersville, Alabama as Jamari Jajuan Moore, 25, according to AL.com. Moore’s death has been classified as a homicide.

Moore’s body was found between Marshall and Jackson counties at around 1 p.m. on Aug. 18 by a fisherman, according to the news outlet.

His body was found in a plastic bag that washed up the riverbank off County Road 67, according to WAFF. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled the bag to the river’s shore and found a body inside the bag.

Investigators believe that the body was in the water for about three days, the news outlet reported.

The cause of death has not yet been released.