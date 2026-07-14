Olive Garden brings back Never-Ending Pasta Pass; get all the details

Olive Garden is bringing back its Never-Ending Pasta promotion, but there’s a catch. There are only so many passes to go around.

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The restaurant chain will be selling the pass for $100 plus tax starting on July 16 at 2 p.m. ET, ABC News reported.

Only 10,000 will be available on the PastaPass website, and they will only be good for 13 weeks. The passes are expected to sell out within minutes, according to Forbes.

“Passholders will enjoy 13 weeks of unlimited pasta, homemade sauces, and protein toppings, plus never-ending soup or salad and breadsticks during this year’s Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion,” a company spokesperson told ABC News.

The last time the promotion was available was in 2019, while it debuted in 2014. The 2019 promotion sold 24,000 passes for $100 each, Forbes reported.

In addition to the Pasta Pass, Olive Garden will also once again offer the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl from Aug. 31 to Nov. 22 with prices starting at $14.99 for pasta with unlimited refills, breadsticks, and never-ending soup or salad. Pasta Passholders can start enjoying the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl early on Aug. 24.

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