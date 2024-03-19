Olivia Rodrigo surprises staff at Culver’s day after concert in Milwaukee

Olivia Rodrigo: The pop star stopped for a bite to eat at a Culver's in suburban Milwaukee. (Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

FRANKLIN, Wis. — Even singers have to eat. And the staff at a Culver’s restaurant hosted a pop star on Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

Three-time Grammy Award winner Olivia Rodrigo ducked into the fast-food restaurant in Franklin, Wisconsin, the day after her “Guts World Tour” stop in Milwaukee, WTMJ-TV reported.

The “Vampire” singer was between tour dates at Fiserv Forum and Chicago’s United Center, where she will perform on Tuesday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The restaurant in Franklin posted a photo of the 21-year-old singer with five employees on its Facebook page. “Look who stopped in!” the caption reads.

Rodrigo, wearing a quilted green jacket and belted low-rise jeans, flashed a peace sign as she huddled with five uniformed employees, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Culver’s was founded in Sauk City, Wisconsin, in 1984.

Rodrigo was nominated for six Grammy Awards this year. “Vampire” was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Her album, “Guts,” was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. “Ballad of A Homeschooled Girl” was nominated for Best Rock Song.

In 2023, Rodrigo won a pair of Grammys for her album, “Sour” -- Best Pop Vocal Album and Best New Artist -- and Best Pop Solo Performance for “drivers license.”

Franklin is located about 15 miles southwest of downtown Milwaukee.

©2024 Cox Media Group