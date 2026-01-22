Oscar nominations: ‘Sinners’ breaks Academy Awards nomination record

FILE PHOTO: The nominees are... What movies and actors are vying for this year's Oscars. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The nominees for the 98th Academy Awards were announced Thursday morning, with “Sinners” and “One Battle After Another” dominating.

The vampire drama “Sinners” was well represented this year. The Associated Press reported that horror films are typically overlooked, but that changed with the Ryan Coogler-directed and written movie. It broke Oscar records with 16 nominations, previously held by “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land,” which had 14 each.

The Leonardo DiCaprio film won four Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture - Drama, Variety reported. Teyana Taylor won for Best Supporting Actress. It came in second with 14 nominations.

There were some snubs. While “Frankenstein” was nominated for Best Picture, its director, Guillermo del Toro, was left off the list.

Another notable snub was “Wicked: For Good,” which had no nominations, despite the first part of the big-screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical being nominated last year, USA Today reported.

The publication cited “Tepid reviews, sequel fatigue and a declining box office” as the reason it didn’t rise to the heights the first movie reached.

Lewis Pullman and Danielle Brooks were up early to announce the nominees.

The Oscars will be handed out on March 15 with Conan O’Brien as host.

Here is the list of categories, which will be updated as nominations are announced:

Best Picture

“Bugonia”

“F1″

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

Best Director

Chloe Zhao, “Hamnet”

Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothéee Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value"

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio Del Toro,. “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Adapted Screenplay

“Bugonia”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“One Battle After Another”

“Train Dreams”

Original Screenplay

“Blue Moon,” written by Robert Kaplow

“It Was Just An Accident,” written by Jafar Panahi, collaborators Nader Saivar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian

“Marty Supreme,” written by Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

“Sentimental Value,” written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

“Sinners,” Ryan Coogler

Animated Short Film

“Butterfly”

“Forevergreen”

“The Girl Who Cried Pearls”

“Retirement Plan”

“The Three Sisters”

Costume Design

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“Sinners”

Achievement in Casting

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sinners”

Live Action Short Film

“Butcher’s Stain”

“A Friend of Dorothy”

“Jane Austen’s Period Drama”

“The Singers”

“Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Frankenstein ”

“Kokuho”

“Sinners”

“The Smashing Machine”

“The Ugly Stepsister”

Original Score

“Bugonia”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

Animated Feature Film

“Arco”

“Elio”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Little Amelie or The Character of Rain”

“Zootopia 2″

Cinematography

“Frankenstein

“Marty Supreme

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

Documentary Feature Film

“The Alabama Solution”

“Come See Me In The Good Light”

“Cutting Through Rocks”

“Mr. Nobody Against Putin”

“The Perfect Neighbor”

Documentary Short Film

“All The Empty Rooms”

“Armed Only With A Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”

“Children No More: Were and Are Gone”

“The Devil is Busy”

“Perfectly A Strangeness”

Film Editing

“F1″

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

International Feature Film

“The Secret Agent” Brazil

“It Was Just An Accident,” France

“Sentimental Value,” Norway

“Sirat,” Spain

“The Voice of Hind Rajab,” Tunisia

Original Song

“Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”

“Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”

“I Lied to You” from “Sinners”

“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from “Viva Verdi!”

“Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”

Production Design

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

Sound

“F1″

“Frankenstein”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

“Sirat”

Visual Effects

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“F1″

“Jurassic World Rebirth”

“The Lost Bus”

“Sinners”

