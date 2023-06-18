Over $4.3 million worth of meth found in tractor-trailer of Brussels sprouts by border agents

A tractor-trailer filled with Brussels sprouts was searched at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection port in Calexico, California in early June, officials say. ( U.S. Customs and Border Protection/U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CALEXICO, Calif., — A tractor-trailer filled with Brussels sprouts was searched at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection port in Calexico, California in early June, officials say.

In a news release, U.S Customs and Border Protection said that officers at the Calexico East Cargo Facility on June 2 just before 7:30 p.m. found and seized over $4.3 million worth of meth in a tractor-trailer that was transporting a shipment of Brussels sprouts.

Officers inspected a tractor-trailer driven by a 51-year-old man, according to KSWB.

During the search, the officer found 148 packages hidden in the floor and roof. The packages tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the news outlet.

The packages weighed about 2,052.2 pounds and had an estimated street value of $4,309,620, U.S Customs and Border Protection said.

“Smugglers are constantly utilizing innovative methods to conceal narcotics,” said Roque Caza, Calexico Area Port Director in the news release. “By combining officer intuition and utilizing advanced technology, officers were able to make a notable discovery within a shipment of produce. Excellent work by our CBP officers.”

The driver was detained and was eventually turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations, according to U.S Customs and Border Protection.

The tractor-trailer and narcotics were seized by U.S Customs and Border Protection.

