Passenger attempts to bring grenade-shaped hot sauce bottle on plane A passenger at an airport in New Hampshire attempted to bring a bottle of hot sauce in a container that was shaped like a grenade through TSA on Monday. (TSA New England/TSA New England)

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A passenger at an airport in New Hampshire attempted to bring a bottle of hot sauce in a container that was shaped like a grenade through TSA on Monday.

>> Read more trending news

A bottle of the General’s Hot Sauce called “Danger Close” was found in a bag during a security screen at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, according to WFXT.

“Doesn’t matter if the sauce is hot or not... it can’t be in a grenade shaped bottle,” a spokesperson for TSA New England said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Monday, @TSA officers detected this grenade shaped bottle of hot sauce during security screening @flymanchester. Doesn't matter if the sauce is hot or not...it can't be in a grenade shaped bottle! The passenger eventually surrendered the item in order to continue.🔥#travelfail pic.twitter.com/YUDc5WjY35 — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) September 27, 2023

The passenger who had the hot sauce in their baggage ended up surrendering the hot sauce, TSA New England said.

No charges have been filed, according to WFXT.