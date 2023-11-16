Police clash with protesters outside DNC headquarters seeking Middle East ceasefire

Arrests: Protesters and Capitol Police clashed outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee on Wednesday. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday clashed with protesters at a pro-Palestinian rally outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Capitol Police said they are working to “keep back” 150 people who are “illegally and violently” protesting outside the DNC in Washington, D.C.

Members of Congress were evacuated from the building as the protest turned violent, The Associated Press reported.

Right now our officers are working to keep back approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting in the area of Canal Street and Ivy Street, SE. Officers are making arrests. All Members have been evacuated from the area. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/qHcpyYexjm — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) November 16, 2023

Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Cailf., posted on social media that he was inside the DNC with six other congressmen when it had to be evacuated.

Members of Congress were hearing from prospective candidates inside of the DNC when Capitol Police evacuated them from the building, Rep. Sherman told ABC News in a telephone interview.

Authorities said the protesters had gathered outside the DNC. Several dozen demonstrators got into a shoving match with Capitol Police officers, according to WRC-TV.

Many of the protesters wore black shirts that read “Cease Fire Now,” the AP reported.

Protesters included members of If Not Now and Jewish Voice for Peace, according to the news organization.

According to the Capitol Police, the protesters had left the area by 10:11 p.m. EST, WUSA-TV reported. Authorities said that officers were remaining in the vicinity “out of an abundance of caution.”

Tonight 6 officers were treated for injuries – ranging from minor cuts to being pepper sprayed to being punched. One person has been arrested for assault on an officer. We appreciate our officers who kept these illegal & violent protesters back & protected everyone in the area. — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) November 16, 2023

Capitol Police tweeted that six officers were treated for injuries stemming from the protests, “ranging from minor cuts to being pepper sprayed to being punched.” One arrest was made for assault on an officer, police said.

If Not Now tweeted that “police are being extremely violent.”

“We are linking arms, threatening no one, and begging our politicians to support an end to the killing and the suffering in Gaza. Begging, peacefully, for a ceasefire,” the group posted.