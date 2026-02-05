Police helicopter crash kills 2 at active shooting scene in Arizona

File photo. The Flagstaff Police Department announced that a helicopter assisting the department in an active shooter incident crashed, killing two on board.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Two members of the Arizona Department of Public Safety were killed when the helicopter they were aboard crashed as it was providing air support during an active shooter incident, police said.

The crew members aboard the Ranger helicopter were assisting the Flagstaff Police Department when it crashed on Wednesday, KNXV reported.

According to a news release, police said the pilot and a trooper/paramedic were killed.

Officials added that the suspect in the shooting incident was taken into custody after suffering “non-fatal gunshot wounds.”

The identities of the helicopter crew and the suspect have not been released by police, KPHO reported.

Police said the officer-involving shooting event occurred in a Flagstaff neighborhood north of Route 66 at about 8:40 p.m. MT, according to KNXV.

The department will be will working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board on the crash investigation, police spokesperson Sgt. Kameron Lee said in a statement.

There were no other injuries related to the incident, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

