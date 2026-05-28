Police: Man bites wife during quarrel over smoking meth in closet

Justin Mark Shultz was arrested after an alleged altercation with his wife.

OAKWOOD, Ga. — A Georgia man is accused of biting his wife after the couple quarreled over his alleged use of methamphetamine in the closet of their home, authorities said.

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According to Hall County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Justin Mark Shultz, 35, of Oakwood, was arrested on May 23. He faces a felony charge of battery and three counts of cruelty to children.

According to the Oakwood Police Department, Shultz’s wife accused him of smoking meth in the closet of their home, WSB-TV reported.

When she asked him to stop and flush the drugs down the toilet, Shultz went to the bathroom but prohibited his wife from watching him dispose of them, according to the television station.

Georgia man arrested after biting wife during fight about smoking methamphetamine in closet https://t.co/TxskJDi9tL pic.twitter.com/fbYuS59jqJ — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) May 27, 2026

According to a criminal complaint, Shultz’s wife told officers that she put her foot in the doorway to prevent her husband from closing it. When she did, he allegedly pushed her away and attempted to bite her.

Police said the scuffle intensified when Schultz threw his wife on the floor before reentering the bathroom and closing the door, WSB-TV reported.

The woman called 911, but Shultz was gone by the time officers arrives, according to the television station.

Offices responding to the scene said the woman was “visibly injured,” with bite marks on her arm. She also showed evidence of redness on her face and arms, WSB-TV reported.

Police said the couple’s teenage daughter recorded the incident on her cellphone, according to the television station.

Shultz remains in the Hall County Jail, online records show. His bail was set at $9,600.

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