Police officer goes extra mile to replace boy’s therapy pig

At the end of January, a family reported to police that their pet pig was attacked by another animal.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DERBY, Kan. — A family said that their pet pig was attacked by another animal late last month and reported the attack to the Derby, Kansas, police department. An officer made things right for the family and specifically a little boy.

The pig was actually the child’s therapy animal and according to The Derby Police Department was “deeply loved by the family.”

Lt. Jessica Whitehead responded to the call and took her duty a step further, working to the family a new pig.

Whitehead drove to Missouri to pick up the animal and brought it to Kansas, KAKE reported.

“The pig was treated like a king,” according to police, spending Saturday night with Whitehead, KAKE reported.

Whitehead gave the family their new pet the next day.

“The family was so excited to get their pet replaced. We haven’t seen smiles that big in awhile,” police said.

