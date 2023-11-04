Police officers rescue man trapped under vehicle when jacks fail

Car jack: File photo. Two police officers lifted a vehicle to save a man after a car jack collapsed, causing the vehicle to fall on top of him. (Audrey Popov/iStock )

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two Florida police officers gave a critical lift to help save a man who was trapped under a vehicle when the jacks failed.

The Cape Coral Police Department came to the man’s rescue on Oct. 30.

A man in his 70s was changing the transmission cable on the vehicle, WBBH-TV reported. As the man removed the part, the jacks holding the red Chevrolet sedan up collapsed and crashed on top of him.

“The whole car fell on his body,” the victim’s son-in-law, Carlos Romero, told the television station.

Family members called police, and minutes later two officers arrived.

Body camera footage from the officers showed them quickly pulling the vehicle up so the man could be removed and taken to safety.

Romero told officers that the man, identified only as Francisco, had a pulse and was breathing, WBBH reported.

“If that had continued to weigh on him like that, he probably would’ve lost his life,” Mercedes Phillips, a spokesperson with the Cape Coral Police Department, told the television station.

The man was hospitalized with seven cracked ribs and some broken bones, but he is expected to recover.

“The doctors say it’s a miracle he’s alive,” Romero told WBBH.

“It’s like the Hulk lifting the car off of somebody,” Phillips told the television station. “It’s pretty cool and we’re really proud of (them).”