Powerball: No winner again; jackpot vaults to $800 million

Powerball

Powerball: The grand prize was the ninth-largest in Powerball history heading into Saturday's drawing. (Getty Images )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

There was no winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, meaning that Monday’s jackpot for an estimated $800 million will be the sixth-largest in the promotion’s history.

The numbers for the grand prize worth $750 million on Saturday were 6-23-25-34-51 and the Powerball was 3. The Power Play was 2X.

Jackpot climbs to $800 million

Update 12:19 a.m. EDT Feb. 24: The Powerball jackpot rose to $800 million after no one picked all five white balls and the red Powerball on Saturday night.

Monday’s drawing will be for the sixth-largest jackpot in the promotion’s history.

If a player wins the jackpot in Monday’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $80 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $384.8 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, lottery officials said.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1 by a single ticket in Michigan that matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win an $842.2 million grand prize. Since then, there have been 35 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

  • 1. $2.04 billion -- Nov. 7, 2022; California.
  • 2. $1.765 billion -- Oct. 11, 2023; California.
  • 3. $1.586 billion -- Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  • 4. $1.08 billion -- July 19, 2023; California.
  • 5. $842 million -- Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan.
  • 6. $800 million -- March 25, 2024 drawing
  • 7. $768.4 million -- Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  • 8. $758.7 million -- Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  • 9. $754.6 million -- Feb. 6, 2023; Washington.
  • 10. $731.1 million -- Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

Original report: The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, sold to a single winner in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

