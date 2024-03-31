Powerball: Here are the numbers from Saturday’s drawing for $935 million

Powerball: The fifth-largest jackpot was at stake when numbers were drawn for the Powerball grand prize on Saturday night. (Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images)

The Powerball jackpot inched closer to $1 billion as Saturday’s drawing was held.

The numbers for the grand prize worth $935 million were 12-13-33-50-52 and the Powerball was 23. The Power Play was 3X.

The jackpot is the fifth-largest in Powerball history. If no one wins the big prize on Saturday, there is a good chance the jackpot becomes the fifth ever to reach the $1 billion plateau.

If a player wins the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, they can choose between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $865 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $452.3 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, lottery officials said.

It has been a big week for jackpots. On Tuesday, a Mega Millions ticket worth $1.13 billion was sold in New Jersey.

“This has been an exciting week for national jackpots, and it’s not over yet,” Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery, said in a statement.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1 by a single ticket in Michigan that matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win an $842.2 million grand prize. Since then, there have been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, sold to a single winner in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

1. $2.04 billion -- Nov. 7, 2022; California.

2. $1.765 billion -- Oct. 11, 2023; California.

3. $1.586 billion -- Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.

4. $1.08 billion -- July 19, 2023; California.

5. $935 million -- March 30, 2024 drawing

6. $842 million -- Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan.

7. $768.4 million -- Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.

8. $758.7 million -- Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.

9. $754.6 million -- Feb. 6, 2023; Washington.

10. $731.1 million -- Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

