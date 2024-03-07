Powerball jackpot jumps to $521 million

Powerball: There was no grand prize winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images )

There were no grand prize winners in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, sending the jackpot past the half-billion mark.

The jackpot rolled over to $521 million after no one picked all five white balls and the red Powerball. Numbers drawn Wednesday night were 6, 19, 28, 44, 60, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play was 2X.

The next drawing will be Saturday night.

There were also no winners in the second-tier $1 million or $2 million drawings, as no one picked all five white balls.

If someone wins the big prize on Saturday, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $249.6 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, sold to a single winner in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion -- Nov. 7, 2022; California.

$1.765 billion -- Oct. 11, 2023; California.

$1.586 billion -- Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.

$1.08 billion -- July 19, 2023; California.

$842 million -- Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan.

$768.4 million -- Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.

$758.7 million -- Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.

$754.6 million -- Feb. 6, 2023; Washington.

$731.1 million -- Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

$699.8 million -- Oct. 4, 2021; California.

